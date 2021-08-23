PORT CHARLOTTE — A convicted felon found with a Texas juvenile in a Port Charlotte rental home last month is now facing additional felony charges, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
Vincent Joseph Robusto, 38, of Decatur, Georgia, was arrested July 23 on charges of false imprisonment, interference with the custody of a minor, delivering drug paraphernalia to a minor, and two counts of possession of ammunition or a firearm by a convicted felon.
On Monday, the State Attorney’s Office filed three additional charges, including lewd and lascivious battery, possession of child pornography and sheltering unmarried minors.
In July, Robusto was found inside a home on Ohara Drive in Port Charlotte with the missing 15-year-old girl from Dilley, Texas.
The juvenile’s phone was pinged to a home in the 18500 block of Ohara Drive, which is when Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office was contacted.
Once on scene, deputies knocked on the door and observed a man run to the back room, refusing to open the door or acknowledge the deputies’ presence.
The juvenile told deputies she was trying to open the door but was held back by Robusto and told to stay quiet.
After obtaining a search warrant for the Vrbo online vacation rental, Robusto was found to in possession of eight rounds of ammunition inside the magazine of a semi-automatic handgun. He reportedly had been communicating with the 15-year-old through social media apps.
Robusto now faces six felonies and one misdemeanor and remains at Charlotte County Jail.
