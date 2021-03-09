A Charlotte County jury found Joshua Tanner guilty of kidnapping, attempted arson of a dwelling, and resisting or obstructing an officer with violence in June 2018. He was sentenced to nine years in the Florida Department of Corrections.
But on Tuesday, he walked free.
An appellate court found that former Circuit Judge George Richards committed errors that deprived Tanner of a fair trial.
When Tanner, of Alva, Fla., was originally arrested in January 2018, he was charged with attempted murder.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a reported domestic disturbance on Cook Brown Road south of Punta Gorda on the night of Jan. 29, 2018. The victim said she had been brought to the remote area by a friend in order to get away from her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Tanner, who was then 43 years old.
She had left a note for Tanner in his vehicle, saying she wanted to speak with him.
Tanner showed up at her camper, and when he was unable to make entry, he began banging on the door, according to deputies. He then hooked the camper up to his work truck and began driving it toward the exit of the lot.
He dropped the camper away from other buildings, and the victim told deputies that she heard liquid being poured out all around the camper. She said she smelled gasoline and could see small flames at her back window. The victim also said she heard two gunshots, which she believed were directed at the camper.
On June 27, 2018, Tanner was found guilty of kidnapping, attempted arson of a dwelling, and resisting or obstructing an officer with violence. The jury deliberated for an hour and 15 minutes.
Prosecutors abandoned the attempted homicide charge when the victim no longer wanted to participate, as she was the only one who heard the gunshots fired.
In July 2018, Tanner was sentenced to nine years in the Florida Department of Corrections.
But his family hired an attorney, Chris Brown, to appeal the case.
According to Brown, there were critical errors that deprived Tanner of a fair trial.
When Tanner was arrested, he told a deputy six times that he did not want to speak to detectives, thereby invoking his right to remain silent, according to court documents.
When asked if he would like to give his side of the story, Tanner said “no, sir.”
“I have nothing to say, sir.”
“I’m done talking.”
“I’m not a lawyer… I have nothing to say.”
However, detectives continued to ask Tanner questions, and Tanner told them about his relationship with the victim and the incident in question.
Law enforcement is supposed to stop interrogation after a defendant expresses a desire to remain silent. Tanner’s attorney during the 2018 trial made a motion to suppress statements that Tanner made during the questioning that happened after he had invoked his right to remain silent. But, Judge Richards denied the motion to suppress. This denial is one of the errors made in the original trial, according to Brown.
“The error cannot be considered harmless,” according to a court document in the appellant case.
Another error, according to Brown, was that the court admitted “hearsay testimony” regarding text messages that a detective said he saw on the victim’s phone. The victim told law enforcement that Tanner had sent her text messages saying he would kill her, bury her, and not think twice about it.
But the text messages were not submitted into evidence at the trial. A detective testified in court, and said that the messages were from Tanner, “from what (the victim) had explained to me.”
It was an improper hearsay testimony, according to Brown. Tanner’s original attorney had objected, but the judge allowed the testimony anyhow.
On Tuesday, the defense came to an agreement with the state, and Tanner was re-sentenced.
Judge Scott Cupp sentenced Tanner to three years, nine months and one day — the amount of time that he has already served since his arrest in 2018.
Tanner was released from custody on Tuesday.
“The whole thing was really unfortunate; he and the victim had a relationship previously. It didn't end well and I think he regrets the manner in which he handled himself that day,” Brown told The Daily Sun. “He's really relieved that he's going to be getting out and getting back to his family and working. He's a skilled electrician and lineman.”
