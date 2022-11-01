PUNTA GORDA — A Charlotte Harbor man was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Tuesday for molesting a child under the age of 12.
This development comes less than a month after the same defendant was sentenced to 29 years in federal prison on charges of producing child pornography.
Robert William Sanchez, 36, was adjudicated guilty Tuesday after pleading guilty to one count of lewd or lascivious molestation of a minor under the age of 12. He was sentenced the same day.
Sanchez was originally charged with one count each of sexual battery and possession of a recording of a sexual performance by a minor.
According to a news release from State Attorney Amira Fox’s office, Sanchez was also sentenced to lifetime sex offender probation and designated a sexual predator.
The charges against Sanchez stem from an investigation from 2020, when law enforcement in Ohio were contacted by the victim’s family.
“The child victim told a family member that she had been molested by the defendant in Charlotte County, before they moved out of state,” the news release from Tuesday stated.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office was subsequently contacted and began investigating.
Deputies executed a search warrant at Sanchez’s home; forensic evidence on electronic devices found during the search later led to his arrest.
Authorities said that the investigation determined the defendant molested the victim on more than one occasion.
The case against Sanchez was prosecuted by Assistant State Attorney Michael Colombo, of the State Attorney’s Office Special Victims Unit.
Federal charges were brought against Sanchez in 2021, after another investigation — this time, by the FBI Fort Myers Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force.
Anyone who believes they have information related to a child being abused or neglected is encouraged to contact CCSO at 941-639-2101 or the Department of Children and Families; both agencies will take anonymous reports online or over the phone.
Members of the public can also contact C.A.R.E. at 941-627-6000. Advocates are available to speak 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
