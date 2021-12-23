PUNTA GORDA - A trial date has been scheduled for May in Eddie McNealy's retrial.
McNealy, 37, incarcerated at Charlotte County Jail, was convicted in 2009 for the 2008 murder of Derrick LaShay Turner. He was sentenced to life in prison, and appealed the case.
In 2016, McNealy won his appeal in the Florida Supreme Court. The trial court was found to have given an erroneous manslaughter standard at the time to the jury in his case.
Several other inmates convicted for murder in Southwest Florida had their verdicts reversed as well, resulting in more retrials.
After years of preparation, a trial date was set at a pretrial conference Dec. 14. A final criminal status hearing is scheduled for May 12 and the trial is set to begin May 16.
McNealy was accused of shooting Turner outside a nightclub called Cafe Millennium in Port Charlotte. Witnesses reported seeing McNealy and two other men retrieve firearms from a car trunk and aim at a group of people near the club.
Three other people suffered bullet wounds during the shooting. Authorities stated at the time that the shooting resulted from a previous confrontation between a group of attendees from Port Charlotte, which included Turner, and another group, which included McNealy.
McNealy was also accused of three attempted murders in connection with the shooting, but was acquitted on those charges.
The timeline for McNealy's trial encountered a delay in 2019, when his attorney at the time — David Brener — seemingly disappeared and was subsequently suspended by the Florida Bar Association.
Currently, McNealy's attorney is listed by Charlotte County Court as Jason S. Chapman, a Sarasota-based lawyer.
Brener was also representing Dwight Eaglin, an inmate convicted for the 2003 murders of a fellow inmate and a correction officer. He was originally sentenced to death; the sentence was reversed with a new trial ordered due to the fact that the jury did not return a unanimous death sentence verdict.
Eaglin is currently being represented by Miami-based attorney Terrence Lenamon. Lenamon did miss a court appearance with his client earlier this month; however, court officials confirmed later that he was still retained as counsel for Eaglin.
