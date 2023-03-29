featured topical Convicted sex offender charged with indecent exposure Cops: Suspect taunted gas station employees by stripping naked By FRANK DIFIORE Staff Writer Mar 29, 2023 39 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Robitail Duc Jean, as seen in an arrest photo from 2013 in Lee County. PHOTO PROVIDED BY LCSO Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PORT CHARLOTTE — A Lehigh Acres man was arrested last week for allegedly trespassing at a local gas station and exposing himself.The suspect was taken into custody by Charlotte County deputies, who then discovered he is on supervised probation for a 2014 sexual assault conviction.Robitail Duc Jean, 32, has been charged with one count each of exposing sexual organs and trespassing by the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office. He was also arrested on a warrant out of Lee County. According to Jean's arrest report, CCSO received a call reporting a trespass at a Circle K gas station on Tamiami Trail on March 22.An employee told deputies that a man later identified as Jean was sitting on stacks of bottled water outside the store next to another man when their shift started.The employee then asked them not to sit on the waters. Jean allegedly responded by accusing the employee of being racist.Jean was then asked to leave and stay away from the gas station due to his behavior. He appeared to leave for some time, according to the employee, but then returned during an employee smoking break.The employee also claimed Jean stood in the store's doorway, pulled down his shorts and exposed his genitals to the store while saying: "You know you want some of this."Employees then yelled at him to leave. He picked up his shorts before walking away.Deputies were initially unable to locate the subject; however, they stayed behind at the gas station and noticed a man matching his description returning to the property.At that point, deputies made contact with the suspect and identified him as Jean by his ID card.After arresting Jean, deputies ran a warrant search on him. They discovered that he was deemed a "high-risk sexual violator" and had a curfew that runs from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. out of Lee County.According to Lee County court records, Jean was found guilty on charges of sexual assault and battery in 2014. He served a prison sentence, followed by his current sexual offender probation.The arrest report notes Jean was arrested by CCSO deputies at 5:45 a.m. March 22 and believed he violated his curfew to be at the gas station.According to court documents, Jean has been deemed "incapable of screening" for indigent defense at his initial court appearance.Jean is being held at Charlotte County Jail on no bond. He is due to return to court on April 12. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) frank.difiore@yoursun.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Robitail Duc Jean Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Charlotte County Indecent Exposure Sex Offender Gas Station Tamiami Trail Circle K Charlotte County Jail Lee County Warrant Search Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists Latest e-Edition The Daily Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
