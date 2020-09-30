Even though fall officially started a week ago, it hasn’t felt much like it in Southwest Florida, but that’s about to change.
“We have a cold front expected to move through overnight (Tuesday), and it should be passing to the south by Wednesday morning,” said Dustin Norman, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tampa. “We’ll get a nice shot of cooler temperatures and drier weather over the next couple of days.”
ABC7 Meteorologist Bob Harrigan said the cold front will be drifting through the area on Wednesday morning and it will be short-lived.
“The two-day cool down will be chugging along slowly to the south and it will bring highs in the middle to lower 80s, and lows in the 70s,” Harrington said. “It’s possible that we could see upper 60s in North Port on Thursday morning. Higher humidity will pop back up by Friday.”
Norman said there will be a secondary cold front to the north of us on Friday evening.
“Rain chances will drop to 20% on Friday,” Norman said.
WINK News Chief Meteorologist Jim Farrell said there is potential for tropical development in the northwest Caribbean within the next few days.
“Since this disturbance hasn’t formed yet, there is still significant model discrepancy on not only where it could go, but how strong it could be,” Farrell said. “Environmental conditions are expected to be favorable for development, and a tropical depression could form late this week or over the weekend in the northwestern Caribbean Sea. The National Hurricane Center is giving this system a 50% of development over the next five days.”
