PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda YMCA and New Operation Cooper Street have teamed up to better serve Charlotte County youth.
Punta Gorda YMCA, of YMCA of Southwest Florida, partnered with NOCS - known as or Cooper Street Recreation Center - to increase youth development services for throughout the community.
Both organizations will offer youth programs at the recreation center, 650 Mary St., Punta Gorda.
Those programs will promote academic success and address educational disparities, according to a press release.
"This is a truly great day for our community and our kids," New Operation President Dave Klein said. "Cooper Street Recreation Center will continue to expand its unique and powerful presence in our community, while the YMCA can provide a solid financial structure along with new programming opportunities."
Klein said over the years, finances have been an issue as they are for many non-profits.
"The local community does the best it can for NOCS (but) the YMCA has a very broad-based support system that extends throughout the community across ever social strata," Klein told The Daily Sun.
In July, the Y will begin its "Before and After School Enrichment" program, as well as provide care through summer camp and the "Out of School Days" program.
In the future, the two organizations plan to provide voluntary pre-kindergarten services.
"With the addition of YMCA childcare at the (recreation center) facility, every family in our community will have access to safe, quality and affordable childcare," said Kim Amontree, Punta Gorda Y's community board chair and Charlotte County Public Schools Board member.
Amontree said less than half of children who took the Florida Kindergarten Readiness Screener achieved a score indicating they were ready for school in the fall of 2021.
"With this partnership, we will ensure that every child who enters our schools is ready to learn," she said.
Through the recreation center, New Operation will continue to offer mentoring, career readiness and outreach programs to middle and high school students.
Organizers at the recreation center have been serving the Punta Gorda Historic District and Charlotte County since the 1960s.
“This partnership provides us the opportunity to reach many more children of all ages and provide them with scholastic support, social development and career readiness,” said Jaha Cummings, New Operation vice president and Punta Gorda Council member.
With the partnership, New Operation representatives plan to continue to build relationships to support, celebrate and boost opportunities and diversity of the community through education, multiculturalism and communication.
"Both organizations view education as the pathway to opportunity and are committed to ensuring every child has access to services that develop their potential," Y of Southwest Florida's President Gene T. Jones said. "Together, we will offer robust youth development programs that reinforces what they learn during the school day, prepare children for kindergarten and reduce summer learning loss."
For more information about the organizations and their programs, contact Jamie Browning, the Y of Southwest Florida development president, at 941-492-9622 or JBrowning@ymcaswfl.org.
For more information about the Punta Gorda YMCA programs, go to YMCAswfl.org.
