A corporal with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office got a ticket Monday after striking a bicyclist with his patrol car at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Retta Esplanade.
Cpl. James William Simpson, 54, of the Courts Division, was stopped on East Retta Esplanade at the U.S. 41 intersection, facing west.
As Simpson made the right turn onto U.S. 41, he failed to see Wesley Mark Henion Jr., 57, of Punta Gorda, attempting to cross East Retta Esplanade on his bicycle.
The front right of Simpson’s patrol car struck Henion, who was transported to Bayfront Punta Gorda with non-incapacitating injuries.
Simpson was cited for failing to yield the right of way to a bicyclist or pedestrian in an intersection. The incident happened around 4:05 p.m.
CCSO spokesperson Katie Heck said any discipline related to the incident will be decided by the agency’s Crash Review Board. The board is made up of one lieutenant, one sergeant, one corporal, one member of each bureau, and two alternates, who determine whether the crash was preventable, non-preventable, or preventable with extenuating circumstances.
The officer responsible for the crash may receive disciplinary sanctions up to and including termination, depending on the circumstances and severity of the crash, according to the policy.
Cpl. Simpson was back to work Tuesday, Heck said.
All the court deputies are assigned an agency vehicle, Heck said. A response to the question of where Simpson was going was not immediately available Tuesday from the sheriff’s office.
