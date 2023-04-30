PUNTA GORDA — Copperfish Books threw a party Saturday for Independent Bookstore Day.
"We've had a couple of hundred of people come by since we opened," co-owner Cathy Graham said around noon.
Copperfish Books, 212 West Virginia Ave., gave away prizes, served refreshments and shared camaraderie, as many regular customers showed up to show their support.
The national observance of what's commonly known as "Indie Bookstore Day" was begun in 2013 and is held on the last Saturday in April. Its purpose is to support independent bookstores nationwide.
Mimosas and cookies were served by store employee Karen Solar, while co-owners Graham and Serena Wyckoff greeted visitors.
The bookstore has a loyal following, but recently Graham and Wyckoff decided to sell it to pursue individual passions.
Graham's is vintage books.
After the business is sold to someone who, hopefully, "will be dedicated to maintaining it for the next 10 years," Graham said, she will go on to "work with old books."
The store is divided into sections. One wall is devoted to vintage books.
Graham said she had just returned from a vintage book event where she was able to acquire more titles.
With every purchase of any book in the store on Saturday, customers were able to spin a wheel to win various prizes including free books and gift cards.
Minerva King, president of the Punta Gorda Friends of the Charlotte Library, dropped in and spent some time perusing titles before deciding which books she'd be bringing home.
Books are divided by category: non-fiction; fiction; new fiction; recommended fiction (reviewed by staff); biography, history, mind, body and soul; fantasy and sci-fi; literature; science; an extensive children's section; gifts; cards, and more.
The store is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The store is closed on Sunday and Monday.
To view new fiction, non-fiction, and other trending titles, go to www.copperfishbooks.com.
