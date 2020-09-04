Copperfish Books, an independent book store in Punta Gorda, raised $3,750 during a May drive to benefit economically disadvantaged children in Charlotte County.
The results of the drive were made public this week by The Early Learning Coalition of Florida's Heartland. The goal of the drive was to aid in creating access to high-quality children's books in order to aid literacy development.
To do so, Copperfish Books and the ELCFH specifically focused on fun rhyming and animal themes. The partnership also worked together to identify good titles for kids, including sensitive subject books addressing positive self-concept.
“The Charlotte County community has been so incredibly generous!” Anne Bouhebent, executive director for the ELCFH, said in a statement. “This is truly best way to start a new school year.”
The ELCFH provides financial aid for child care services for low income and at-risk children in Charlotte County and works with local child care providers to help meet children’s developmental needs so they can enter school ready to learn.
