PORT CHARLOTTE - The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating an alleged theft and assault that took place at a liquor store Monday afternoon.

Police scanner reports came in shortly before 5 p.m. for the Sam's Club liquor store on Murdock Circle, near El Jobean Road.

The report stated that three suspects, all women, had used chemical spray on people at the store and fled in a white KIA.

In a response to an email from The Daily Sun on Tuesday, a spokesman for CCSO confirmed that there was an ongoing investigation into the incident.

Community Affairs Specialist Christopher Hall alleged in the email that the suspects had entered the store and filled a cart with alcohol.

"When they attempted to leave the store without paying, staff acted to stop them," Hall stated.

The suspects then allegedly sprayed employees with a chemical spray, irritating their eyes, noses, and mouths. The suspects then fled before law enforcement arrived at the store.

The employees were treated at the scene by Charlotte County EMS.

