PORT CHARLOTTE - About 6 pounds of methamphetamine — among other controlled substances — were found after the execution of a search warrant on Tuesday, according to authorities.
John Alton Knight Jr., 56, of Ohara Drive in Port Charlotte, was arrested on a variety of charges.
He was at the home when deputies arrived to execute the warrant.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest in a news release Tuesday evening.
According to authorities, the warrant was executed by members of the CCSO Narcotics Unit, CCSO SWAT team, and the Collier County Sheriff's Office SWAT team.
Deputies made contact with Knight as they approached the residence. After giving him commands to put his hands up, Knight allegedly ignored them and fled into the residence.
"When units made entry, (Knight) was found next to the sink in the kitchen area...(he) was resistant and continued to ignore the commands of the deputies," the arrest report read.
Rebecca Mary Knight, 39, was also in the home and subsequently taken into custody by deputies.
As a result of the search conducted on the Ohara Drive residence, deputies allege that the following items were found:
• Approximately 6 pounds of methamphetamine
• 58.4 grams of fentanyl
• 53.2 grams of oxycodone
• 27.41 pounds of synthetic cannabinoids
• 447 suspected fentanyl pressed pills
Substances identified as tramadol and suboxone were also found at the scene, according to authorities, as well as "copious amounts" of drug paraphernalia with signs of use.
Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell credited the CCSO deputies and their Collier County counterparts for their work on the search, saying that they removed "a large amount of poison" off the streets.
"We will continue to shut these drug houses down, one by one, until the message is heard: We do not tolerate this stuff in Charlotte County," Prummell said in the news release.
John Knight was charged with the following crimes:
• Trafficking in amphetamine more than 200g
• Trafficking in fentanyl more than 28 grams less than 30kg
• Trafficking in oxycodone more than 25 grams less than 100g
• Trafficking in synthetic cannabinoid more than 1000g but less than 30kg
• Possession of drug paraphernalia
• Tampering with evidence
• Resisting an officer without violence
• Two counts of possession of a controlled substance
Rebecca Knight was charged with one count each of trafficking a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
In addition to the charges connected to the search warrant on Tuesday, John Knight was also arrested by the Punta Gorda Police Department in connection to an encounter from July 14.
According to the PGPD arrest report, Knight was behind the wheel of a pickup truck stopped at a green light on U.S. 41 when he was spotted by a Punta Gorda police officer.
When the officer approached, Knight was allegedly passed out in the driver's seat with a pistol resting near the steering wheel. After being awoken, Knight was then ordered by the officer to turn off the vehicle's engine and place it in park.
Knight allegedly told the office that he could not turn off the engine and that the car was "stuck" on drive before speeding away from the scene down East Olympia Drive; his vehicle allegedly sped down the road at around 100 miles-per-hour in a 35 mph zone.
The officer attempted to pursue Knight, but was eventually forced to stop the chase; PGPD was later contacted by CCSO about a suspect matching the description on a drug investigation, who turned out to be Knight.
He was additionally charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, resisting arrest without violence, and fleeing or eluding law enforcement.
John Knight is currently being held at Charlotte County Jail on no bond; he is due to appear for court arraignment on Sept. 12 at the Charlotte County Justice Center.
