Regional law enforcement agencies are participating in a campaign to crack down on those driving while drunk.

The program, which begins Dec. 11 and continues through Jan. 1, is called “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” and is sponsored by the National Highway Safety Administration.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office kicked off the campaign Thursday with news conference in Fort Myers.

CCSO spokesperson Skip Conroy said the agency would have stepped up patrols and community/driver education efforts throughout the month.

The Punta Gorda Police Department is also participating.

“In addition to our normal DUI enforcement, we will be increasing DUI patrols during the month of December with a special holiday DUI detail planned for New Year’s Eve,” Lt. Dylan Renz said.

North Port police are also taking part, “because drunk driving has devastated lives in North Port,” spokesperson Josh Taylor said.

Taylor pointed to the two people killed on U.S. 41 after the inaugural Atlanta Braves Spring Training game in March, and the young woman killed in a remote area with a group of partying teenagers.

City police will be closely watching for impaired and erratic driving.

“In this day, there’s just no reason for someone who has been drinking to be out on the road,” Taylor said. “With Uber and Lyft, a person can get a ride home for just a few dollars.”

Sun staff writer Tom Harmening contributed to this report.

