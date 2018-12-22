A student at Charlotte High School was arrested Wednesday for a threat made to the school in September, the Punta Gorda Police Department reported.
Austin Kennedy, 16, of the 22400 block of La Guardia Avenue in Port Charlotte, reportedly posted pictures of himself on Snapchat holding an AR-15, a handgun, knife, and a swastika. He also posted an aerial view of Charlotte High School with a red arrow pointing from the rear of Sallie Jones Elementary to the front of Charlotte High School, according to the arrest affidavit.
Punta Gorda Police Lt. Justin Davoult said a friend, or someone Kennedy associates with on the internet who resides in Baltimore, contacted the police after seeing the posts. The Baltimore Police Department then alerted PGPD about the threats on Sept. 7.
Police removed Kennedy from class and escorted him to the dean’s office, where they asked whether he had any guns or weapons, which he did not, according to the affidavit.
He allegedly stated he was being bullied by another student, and that “he would shoot anyone that tried to stop or fight him.”
PGPD submitted the case file to the State Attorney’s Office for a warrant, and in the interim, Kennedy was expelled from the school. Davoult said the police department took no weapons from Kennedy, as they were told they belonged to relatives. He was unaware whether Kennedy had access to the weapons between his expulsion and arrest.
When the State Attorney’s Office issued the warrant this week, PGPD contacted the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office who authorized Kennedy’s pick-up and transport to the Charlotte County Jail. He was placed under arrest for making written threats to kill, do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or act of terrorism, which is a second-degree felony.
Charlotte County Schools Spokesman Mike Riley was unaware of the arrest on Friday but stated expulsion is the school’s strongest deterrent for that kind of behavior.
“Anybody that makes a threat like that to shoot up the school or something like that, expulsion is what is handed out to them,” he said.
Riley said the expulsion means he will be unable to return to any Charlotte County school. The Department of Juvenile Justice took custody of Kennedy the same day he was processed at the Charlotte County Jail.
