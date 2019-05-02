PORT CHARLOTTE — The man who allegedly broke into Custom Pools by Precision in Port Charlotte to watch porn, drink beverages from the refrigerator, and post a fake hiring sign for a secretary has been identified and arrested, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday.
Jeffrey Bellomo, 28, was identified by an anonymous tipster after the agency posted a photo from surveillance footage on Facebook, according to an arrest affidavit.
The incident occurred on Saturday between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Bellomo allegedly stole the keys to a truck parked at the back of the business and left a broken key in the ignition.
He also took two drinks, a Mike’s Hard Lemonade and a Diet Coke, which he left near the computer, the affidavit stated. The videos of pornography he watched were still up when the owner came to check the business the following day.
The “now hiring” sign made with a pad and marker and hung in the window stated the business was hiring a secretary with no experience starting at $17 an hour.
Bellomo was found in a homeless camp on Kenesaw Avenue and told a deputy he was on a meth binge from Friday to Sunday, according to the affidavit. He said about two hours after he got high, his face began to peel off, which is why he is seen on surveillance video using cloths and towels on his face.
He did not recall entering the vehicle or the business, he told the deputy, but he reportedly identified himself in a photo taken from the video surveillance. He had been in the county for about six days, he said.
Bellomo was also found to be a convicted felon and had not updated his registration with Charlotte County, according to the affidavit. He was last registered in Sarasota County in 2016.
He was charged with burglary to an unoccupied structure, grand theft auto, petty theft, and failure to register as a convicted felon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.