PUNTA GORDA — Charlotte County authorities reported the death of a man a day after he was arrested.
The death is believed to be the result of a “suspected overdose,” according to a news release from Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
Christopher Tener, 21, was arrested on Feb. 8, after deputies reported to the scene of a reported disturbance on Mark Twain Lane in Rotonda West.
He was originally charged with violation of probation, attempting to flee law enforcement, and tampering with an electronic device.
“During the intake process at the Charlotte County Jail, Tener became distressed and notified jail staff that he had used methamphetamine prior to being taken into custody,” according to Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities said jail medical staff immediately provided care, and Tener was transported to ShorePoint Punta Gorda.
Tener was “still coherent” when he was transported to the hospital Tuesday, authorities said. He died Wednesday afternoon at the hospital, officials said.
In the release, Sheriff Bill Prummell drew attention to the risks associated with drug addiction and the CCSO’s Drug Recovery Initiative, aimed to combat addiction through prevention, intervention and treatment.
“Within the past 12 days, we have seen a total of nine overdoses, with nearly half being fatal,” said Prummell. “Drug addiction does not discriminate. People are dying and these dealers have no remorse for the destruction they cause.”
Tener’s family has been notified about his death, according to CCSO.
People seeking to dispose of narcotic substances can bring them to any CCSO district office or place a call to CCSO at 941-639-2101.
The CCSO has a partnership with Charlotte Behavioral Health Care to bring those seeking treatment to detox services free of charge and without risk of arrest.
For more information, visit the Charlotte Behavioral website or contact the CCSO.
