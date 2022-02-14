PUNTA GORDA -- An argument over bodywash led to a man getting arrested for assault and battery, according to authorities.
Christopher William Hisler, 33, was charged Sunday by Charlotte County deputies with one count each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and battery.
Both Charlotte County deputies and Punta Gorda police officers responded to a call from a residence on Airport Road about a reported assault.
According to the arrest report, the complainant told authorities that he and Hisler had gotten into a verbal argument about someone using Hisler's bodywash.
The complainant expressed frustration with Hisler and said that he would begin the process to evict him.
At that point, according to the complainant, Hisler produced a pocketknife and threatened him with it. The complainant said he fled into another room to call 911, only for Hisler to break down the door and attempt to attack him.
The arrest report alleges that the complainant had "cuts and scrapes on his left arm" and "scratches on his right shoulder and neck" as a result of the situation.
Another person was in the house at the time and tried to get between Hisler and the complainant, according to the arrest report. She suffered no injuries, though Hisler's knife allegedly made a minor tear in her pant leg.
After being taken into custody, Hisler was taken to ShorePoint Punta Gorda for medical evaluation.
According to the report, he had cuts on his "hands, arms and back," and "appeared to be intoxicated."
When questioned by law enforcement, Hisler alleged that his arm had been slammed in a doorway by the complainant, who then "bear hugged" him from behind.
The deputies in the arrest report appeared not to believe Hisler's account, saying that it was not consistent with the appearance of the door in the residence or the complainant's injuries.
Hisler was released on a total bond of $7,500. His next court appearance is set for March 28.
