PUNTA GORDA — A Punta Gorda man attempted to escape from custody after being arrested on burglary charges, deputies reported Tuesday.
Terrence Michael Meehan Jr., 29, was arrested Monday by Charlotte County deputies after a chase near Goldcoast Avenue.
Meehan was initially the suspect of in a burglary on March 20, allegedly having stolen cash from a home.
The chase involved several tips with witnesses spotting Meehan with the Sheriff's Office helicopter taking part.
According to a CCSO news release, Meehan hesitated before reaching behind his back to grab a tire iron; he then dropped it to the ground and went to his knees before being placed under arrest. He was taken to the CCSO's district office on Loveland Boulevard for questioning.
While Meehan was in the interview room, detectives "heard a commotion and opened the door to see Meehan hanging from the ceiling in an attempt to escape custody." He was subsequently secured again.
Authorities allege that, at the time of arrest, Meehan was also in possession of stolen credit cards, identification, and medical marijuana cards.
Meehan is charged with one count each of unarmed burglary, escape from a detention facility, possession of burglary tools, grand theft, and resisting officer without violence.
“Thank you to the community members who made the call regarding a suspicious person in their neighborhood," Sheriff Bill Prummell stated in the news release. "We always say, you are the expert on what is normal in your neighborhood."
