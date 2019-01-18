A Port Charlotte man was arrested after allegedly leaving his 1-year-old and 3-month-old children at home alone at 1 a.m., while he went out to obtain suboxone, a controlled substance.
Kenneth Jobst, 39, was stopped by members of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 12 at 1 a.m. in the parking lot of Knights Inn at 4100 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, according to an arrest affidavit.
While speaking with investigators, Jobst was on the phone with his wife, telling her to hurry home because he was worried about the kids. A CCSO corporal asked how old the kids were that he was so concerned about. Jobst said they were 1-year-old and 3-months-old, and no one was at home with them, the affidavit stated.
The corporal then had a deputy go to Jobst’s home on the 22200 block of Westchester Boulevard. His apartment is located on the second floor, with stairs right outside the front door, which was reportedly left unlocked. Both children were sleeping in their beds.
Deputies also spoke with Jobst’s wife, who stated she left home around midnight because she wanted to sing karaoke but it would have been too loud at home, so she went to a bar. She was gone around half an hour before Jobst called telling her to come home, she said.
According to the arrest affidavit, she said she knew what her husband did was not right and agreed that she would not leave her kids home alone.
A Department of Children and Families case was opened and the children were taken into DCF custody.
On Wednesday, Jobst was charged with child neglect without great bodily harm and transported to the Charlotte County Jail. His bond was revoked on an unrelated DUI case.
