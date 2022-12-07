Rafael "Rafa" Balbino Pina, 46, faces a dozen charges, including drug possession, sales and drug equipment possession along with keeping a nuisance structure for drug activity, according to authorities. He is being held without bond at DeSoto County Jail.
Drugs, weapons and cash were discovered at what authorities called a drug house on Airport Road in Arcadia. It was busted on Tuesday, DeSoto County officials said.
PHOTO PROVIDED
DeSoto County Sheriff's Office and its Narcotics Unit execute an arrest warrant on Tuesday at a home on Airport Road. Three people were arrested as a result.
PHOTO PROVIDED/DESOTO COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Christel Balbino, 44, was arrested on probation violation at a home in Arcadia after DeSoto County Sheriff's Office conducted a search warrant for drugs.
PHOTO PROVIDED/DESOTO COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Charles Richard "Opie" Hatcher, 44.
Christel Balbino, 44
PHOTO PROVIDED
ARCADIA - A drug house was shut down by the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, authorities noted in a social media post.
It stated that the DeSoto County Narcotics Unit has been investigating the sale of drugs for "several months" at a home at 2258 SE Airport Road, it said.
Rafael "Rafa" Balbino Pina, 46, of the address and Charles Richard "Opie" Hatcher, 44, of the 2900 block of Joshua Estates Street in Arcadia, were arrested.
"If you threaten to shoot our deputies, and you have a drug warrant, we will find you," the social media post stated.
It explained that, during the investigation, Balbino was heard making threats.
"After making several undercover purchases and after Rafael threatened to shoot law enforcement he was on our radar," it stated.
Christel Balbino, 44, was arrested on probation violation at the home as well, it noted. She is being held without bail at DeSoto County Jail.
At the home on Tuesday, a myriad of items were found after a search warrant was executed, including:
• 114.5 grams of methamphetamine - with a street value of about $5,700
• 7.84 grams of fentanyl
• Eight phentermine hydrochloride pills
• $1,287
• .22 caliber rifle
• .22 caliber loaded revolver
• .25 caliber handgun found hidden inside Rafael Balbino Pina's vehicle
Balbino Pina faces a dozen charges, including drug possession, sales and drug equipment possession along with keeping a nuisance structure for drug activity. He is being held without bond at DeSoto County Jail.
Hatcher faces six charges, including drug possession, drug sales - trafficking 14 grams or more of methamphetamine - and drug equipment possession. He is, likewise, being held without bail.
"Our narcotics unit detectives work hard to protect the citizens of DeSoto County, and Sheriff Potter has zero tolerance for deadly threats to our law enforcement staff and sales of unlawful, dangerous drugs," it stated.
