PORT CHARLOTTE -- A Port Charlotte man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly attacking a woman and fleeing the scene while drunk.
Dennis J. Malkowski, 59, was charged by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office with one count each of driving under the influence, battery, possession of drug paraphernalia, and refusal to submit to a sobriety test.
According to the arrest report, Malkowski was being driven in a silver Jeep vehicle Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Tamiami Trail and Harbor Boulevard.
Two witnesses — including a Florida Highway Patrol trooper — noticed that the vehicle was not moving with the flow of traffic, and then observed Malkowski — who was in the passenger seat — strike the vehicle’s driver. The driver’s identity was redacted in keeping with Marsy’s Law, though the driver is referred to elsewhere in the report as a woman.
Further in the report, the trooper alleges that Malkowski then stepped out of the vehicle, approached the driver’s car, and pulled the driver out of the vehicle. He then allegedly stepped into the driver’s seat and left the area.
The driver later told law enforcement that Malkowski had been drinking at a local establishment when they got into a fight. She had attempted to leave, but he followed her into the car to attempt to persuade her to stay.
The driver alleged that Malkowski began hitting her until she was unconscious. She later woke up on the side of the road. She walked to a nearby store to seek help, and was later transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Deputies then made contact with Malkowski, who turned off his vehicle and exited it when he was asked to. According to the report, he declined to provide a statement after being read his Miranda warning. He was also observed by deputies to have “slurred speech, glassy eyes, (a) flushed face, and was stumbling while he walked.” He also allegedly refused to take sobriety tests.
Malkowski was taken into custody. During his post-arrest search, deputies alleged that they discovered a metal pipe on his person that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
Malkowski is currently being held at the Charlotte County Jail without bond. His arraignment is scheduled for March 9.
