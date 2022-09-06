PORT CHARLOTTE - A four-car crash Saturday night led to a woman being arrested for drunk driving, according to deputies.
Morgan Welch, 27, was charged by the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office with one count of driving under the influence with damage to property or person of another.
Deputies responded to the scene of a motor vehicle wreck around 11:18 p.m. on Saturday along Tamiami Trail.
According to the arrest report, a gray Ford SUV was northbound on Tamiami near West Tarpon Boulevard. The driver of the SUV allegedly struck a silver Cadillac sedan, which the report said caused "disabling damage" to the Cadillac's rear bumper and the SUV's front bumper.
The sedan was also pushed forward, knocking into a silver Kia. The Kia was in turn pushed into silver Chevrolet SUV in front. Both vehicles suffered minor damage to rear bumpers.
Welch, the driver of the gray SUV, told deputies she had been approaching a traffic light changing from yellow to red. Then, she said, the vehicle in front of her broke suddenly.
Other drivers, however, said that all four vehicles were stopped at a red light to begin with. When the light turned green, Welch's SUV accelerated "rapidly" and hit the car in front of her, they told authorities.
The arrest report stated two drivers had "minor visible injuries" after the crash. Both completed patient refusals. Welch also refused care and said that she did not have any injuries.
Deputies subsequently found Welch at fault for the crash. The report also alleged Welch told deputies she had consumed two beers at a party earlier that night.
Welch then tried to complete a number of field sobriety tests. When she was unable to complete some of them, she was charged, arrested and transported to Charlotte County Jail.
Welch was later released on $3,000 bond. She is due to return to court on Sept. 21.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.