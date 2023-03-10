Jirarojn Madsalee

Jirarojn Madsalee

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY CCSO

PORT CHARLOTTE — An Englewood man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly firing a gun at the business he was fired from.

Jirarojn Madsalee, 37, has been charged with one count of criminal mischief and two counts of shooting into a building, according to a press release from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.


