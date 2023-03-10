Jirarojn Madsalee
PORT CHARLOTTE — An Englewood man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly firing a gun at the business he was fired from.
Jirarojn Madsalee, 37, has been charged with one count of criminal mischief and two counts of shooting into a building, according to a press release from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
The Friday press release alleged that Madsalee provided a full confession. He is currently being held at Charlotte County Jail without bond.
“I’m glad this reckless incident did not result in injury. This individual now will face the consequences to his actions,” Sheriff Bill Prummell said in the release.
Deputies responded to a call Thursday alleging a shooting at the Used Car Factory and Service on Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte.
CCSO alleges that when the deputies arrived, they noticed a front window for the building was cracked and had two bullet holes in it.
Deputies found another bullet hole in a car parked in the lot.
The business owner identified Madsalee as a suspect, according to his arrest report, who told deputies, saying he had recently been fired for aggressive behavior toward co-workers and customers.
Madsalee became “increasingly disruptive” and made threats to both the owner and the business, the report states.
CCSO also cited images on Madsalee’s social media profiles, including a photograph that allegedly showed a semi-automatic handgun and a box of ammunition.
“Additionally, a video was posted by Madsalee making the statement that people haven’t seen anything yet and references law enforcement being needed,” the press released alleged.
Major Crimes detectives called Madsalee, who then agreed to meet and speak with them.
According to the arrest report, Madsalee told the detectives that he fired four bullets at the business and said he did so out of retaliation for how his former employer treated him.
Madsalee is due to appear in Charlotte County Court on April 10.
Email: frank.difiore@yoursun.com
