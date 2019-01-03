It was all a big false alarm.
Punta Gorda Police said Thursday that someone thought they saw a person with a rifle, and then someone thought they heard a gunshot but no person or weapon was found.
That was after police told the public to avoid the areas in Punta Gorda near Airport Road and U.S. 41, as well as Boca Grande Boulevard and U.S. 41 due to heavy police presence Thursday afternoon around 4 p.m.
Businesses in the area were told to ensure their facilities were locked during the incident.
