PORT CHARLOTTE — A former employee allegedly robbed the 7-Eleven store at 861 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte Thursday afternoon.
The suspect was immediately identified as Jamal Campbell and soon after was arrested, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office. He reportedly reached into the cash register and took money.
No further information was available.
