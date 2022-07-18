PORT CHARLOTTE - A local man attacked his roommate over an argument about the refrigerator, according to Charlotte County deputies.
Steven Douglas Holton, 53, was charged by the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office with one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon Thursday.
Deputies responded to the scene of a reported battery around 8:27 a.m. at a residence on Catherine Avenue.
Shortly after arriving, they made contact with Holton as he exited the building; according to the arrest report, he was holding a "mini baseball bat" in his hands and admitted to striking his roommate.
Holton was told by deputies to place the bat on the ground and step away from it, which he did.
"(Holton) stated the argument started due to the roommate being disrespectful and leaving the refrigerator door open," the report read.
While Holton is described as speaking about a roommate in the arrest report, his address on the report is listed as being on Bluelake Circle in the Deep Creek area of Punta Gorda.
After the initial contact, the roommate — whose name is redacted in the arrest report, per Marsy's Law — exited the residence as well. Deputies reported that he was bleeding from a wound on the left side of his head.
The roommate gave a statement to the deputies, saying that he was just getting out of the shower when Holton called out to him. When the roommate went to speak with him, he was attacked with a metal object. At that point, he retreated to his own room and called 911.
The man was then transported to a local hospital for treatment, including staples to close the wound. The report also noted that blood was found in the residence's kitchen, hallway and the alleged victim's bedroom.
Holton was subsequently arrested and transported to Charlotte County Jail. He is being held on $10,000 bond.
