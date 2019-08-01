PUNTA GORDA - Fecal matter, rotting bananas, laxatives, menstrual pills and a dead kitten.
These are all items allegedly sent by 28-year-old Bretton Osborne to intimidate a stalking victim from testifying against YouTube personality Ian McGuire.
McGuire, formerly of YouTube channels SOTHEYCALLITFREEDOM and HATETHESTATE, is currently in the Charlotte County Jail with multiple pending court cases. He was arrested June 27 for allegedly obstructing justice by harassing victims in an aggravated assault case.
According to the arrest warrant, Osborne became associated with McGuire after he mailed McGuire information about problems he was having getting public records from the election commission.
Both men came to the Punta Gorda Police Department lobby to request a copy of a witness report related to a stalking case involving McGuire filming a vendor at the Punta Gorda farmer's market. They allegedly began mocking the witness on YouTube videos and harassing him by phone. They also displayed the stalking victim's information on McGuire's YouTube channel.
In April, the stalking victim began receiving packages containing fecal matter at her home. Service vendors were also sent to her address by false phone numbers, and Osborne once came to her home pretending to be an Uber driver, according to the affidavit.
In harassing phone calls, the victim's grandchildren were allegedly threatened with rape. Strangers showed up at her home after a fraudulent Craigslist posting advertised free mangoes and star fruit at her address, the report stated.
On May 21, the victim contacted police about a package which had "(Victim's name redacted) Grandkids" written across it in blue marker. There appeared to be blood coming from it, according to the arrest affidavit.
Inside was the remains of a three- to four-week-old dead kitten. A necropsy indicated the kitten had been swung by its tail as its head impacted a hard surface. The kitten had injuries including an interior amputation of the tail, an interior decapitation and a crushed skull, according to the affidavit.
Punta Gorda Police told the Sun the case remains an open investigation and did not comment on the question of potential animal cruelty charges.
The arrest report stated the victim and her family "are unable to open their mail, answer their phones or go anywhere without fearing reprisal for being the victim and witness in the ongoing stalking case of Ian McGuire currently before the court."
Osborne was charged with eight counts of witness tampering, harassing a victim and stalking. He was released from jail after posting an $80,000 bond. At an arraignment this week, he pleaded not guilty.
His attorney, Sven Smith of Fort Myers, said he had no comment on the case Friday.
Osborne's next case management conference is Aug. 29 at 1 p.m. before Judge George Richards.
McGuire has not been charged with any crimes related to the incidents in Osborne's case, although the affidavit states he was captured on camera at the self service kiosk while Osborne sent one of the packages.
His attorney Kevin Shirley stated he did not know enough to comment on Osborne's case but noted McGuire strongly contests the two were working together.
"I'm interested to see what the state has to link these two together," Shirley said.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.