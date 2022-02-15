PORT CHARLOTTE -- A customer refusing to leave a gas station store was arrested for allegedly attacking a Charlotte County deputy, according to authorities.
Charlotte County deputies responded to a call from a gas station on Tamiami Trail around 8:09 a.m. on Sunday. According to the arrest report, an employee at the store reported that a customer was refusing to leave the store.
The customer, identified as 34-year-old Shaakira Fateen Najieb, shouted profanity and remained at the gas station for 45 minutes prior to deputies' arrival, according to the report. She agreed to speak with deputies outside the store after multiple requests, though the report still describes her behavior as "uncooperative."
Najieb was initially issued a written warning for trespassing. According to the report, she then "crumbled her copy of the trespass, smashed it against her forehead, and threw it onto the ground."
When she did not leave the premises, the deputies moved to arrest Najieb. During the arrest, she allegedly kicked one of the deputies in the chest hard enough to send them back 5 feet.
Deputies then unholstered two Tasers. One deployed the Taser, allegedly to little effect. Najieb then allegedly picked up a plastic sign and made threatening motions with it, before using it as a shield against future Taser uses.
Deputies were eventually able to place Najieb in handcuffs. She entered a patrol car and was transported to Charlotte County Jail after being evaluated by EMS.
Najieb was charged by Charlotte County Sheriff's Office with one count each of battery against an officer, resisting officer with violence, and trespassing. She is currently awaiting criminal arraignment on March 28.
