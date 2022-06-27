Melissa Webster, of Tallahassee, brought a baby and drugs into the DeSoto Correctional Institution during a visitation. DeSoto County Sheriff's Officers posted what they found on Facebook, with the help of K9 Liberty.
ARCADIA — A grandmother was arrested Sunday in DeSoto County for bringing not only her infant grandchild, but also trying to bring 100 grams of cocaine and heroin into a prison, authorities said.
Melissa Webster, 44, of Tallahassee, brought the child and drugs to the DeSoto Correctional Institution in Arcadia during a visitation, according to a DeSoto County Sheriff's Office social media post.
DCI officers, who conduct thorough searches of visitors, found the drugs before she got them into the prison.
Prison officials contacted DeSoto County Sheriff's officers, and Webster was placed under arrest.
DCSO's K-9, Liberty, conducted a sniff of Webster's vehicle in the parking lot, which yielded an additional 687 grams of heroin and cocaine, some of it right near the baby's car seat and other essentials, according to the post.
The Department of Children and Families responded and provided care and safe placement for the infant.
Deputies drove Webster to the DeSoto County Jail, where they booked her on charges of trafficking in heroin, trafficking in cocaine, introduction of contraband into a correctional facility, child abuse/neglect and possession of drug paraphernalia.
She was being held without bond Monday.
"We are grateful for the effective and consistent partnership between DCSO and DCI," the post stated. "Thanks to this teamwork, almost 800 grams (2 pounds) of heroin and cocaine were kept out of our prison system and our community."
