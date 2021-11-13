PUNTA GORDA — A homicide suspect’s death at the Charlotte County Jail is being investigated as a suicide, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
Following what authorities called a domestic dispute, David John Kolenda, 63, of Punta Gorda, was arrested Monday on charges of second-degree murder and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.
He was taken to the Charlotte County Jail, where he was being held without bond.
On Saturday afternoon, around 12:24 p.m., detention deputies watching video surveillance of his cell saw Kolenda appearing to attempt suicide, according to a CCSO spokesperson.
Deputies went to his cell and found him hanging with a cloth around his neck.
Deputies and Corizon Health staff began life-saving measures, including CPR and the use of an automated external defibrillator. EMS was called but could not resuscitate Kolenda, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
His death is under active investigation as a suicide.
Kolenda was arrested Monday following a fatal shooting on the 4000 block of Taylor Road Sunday evening. Deputies found a female victim in a vehicle with gunshot wounds to her head and abdomen, according to the investigation.
The woman was taken to a local hospital but died, according to Kolenda’s arrest report.
Her identity has not been released by authorities.
Kolenda reportedly fled the scene and, after a “short negotiation” with deputies, was taken into custody near Jones Loop Road.
Following his arrest, Kolenda was placed in a COVID quarantine ward per Charlotte County Jail protocol and was checked every 30 minutes. His last check had been noon Saturday, according to authorities.
