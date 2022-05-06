Police lights

BABCOCK RANCH — Human skeletal remains were found at the Curry Creek Wildlife Preserve on Friday morning, according to authorities.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office received a call just after 10 a.m. from the Babcock Ranch Community Patrol, according to a news release from Friday afternoon.

The remains were found by a land development company that had been doing maintenance work on the east side of Babcock Ranch.

“Major Crimes, FDLE, and our Forensics Unit are currently on scene to collect and preserve the evidence,” the CCSO news release stated.

As of Friday afternoon, no identification of the remains had been made and the investigation is ongoing.

The news release stated the remains showed signs of “prolonged exposure to the elements.”

