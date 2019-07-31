PUNTA GORDA — Mystery surrounds the death of a woman found dead outside the Charlotte County Jail's visitation center Tuesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Janice Ridgeway, 55, of the 400 block of Kindred Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Ridgeway and her husband, Zelph Ridgeway, were both arrested for battery in a domestic dispute early Monday and bonded out Tuesday afternoon.
According to an arrest affidavit, Ridgeway's husband accused her of spraying him in the face with fabric freshener while he was asleep, and she accused of him of slapping her in the face. The arresting deputy noted a fresh red mark on the right side of Janice Ridgeway's face consistent with being slapped, though her husband stated she began slapping herself in the face after he called 911, according to the report.
They were both charged with domestic battery and separately transported to the jail around 1:37 a.m.
Zelph Ridgeway was released after bonding out around 11:34 a.m. Janice Ridgeway was released shortly afterward at 12:25 p.m. A no-contact order for both of them prevented them from speaking or being in the same room together.
It's unclear what happened from the time Ridgeway was released until her death. According to the Sheriff's Office, she stayed on the property all afternoon and through the evening until she was discovered deceased by jail staff patrolling the area around 6:30 a.m.
Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Katie Heck did not provide a schedule of how often the area is patrolled, citing security concerns.
"There is a policy regarding checks of the external property around the jail, but it is information related to the security of the building," she said.
Whether any visitation employees checked on Ridgeway and whether she called anyone to pick her up are both "facts that will be learned in the investigation which is still open," Heck said. There is a phone for local calls in the main lobby of the jail, which is open 24 hours a day.
Although the death is not considered suspicious, the cause is yet to be determined. Heck did not know when the Medical Examiner's report would be complete.
Heck said Ridgeway's medical records are currently part of the open investigation.
"Once it concludes, I am unsure of how they can be released, but I am looking into that for our purposes as well as it would relate to releasing the final report of the investigation," she said.
Ridgeway's husband, reached by phone Wednesday, said he didn't know anything more than what had been released by the Sheriff's Office.
