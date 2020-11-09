Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a homicide in Englewood.
Deputies were dispatched to Turner Street around 4:45 a.m. after receiving a call from someone inside the residence.
The Major Crimes Unit and Forensics are investigating the incident.
There is no threat to the public at this time, according to authorities. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013 or anonymously via the CCSO mobile app.
This is a developing story.
