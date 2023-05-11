PUNTA GORDA - A Charlotte County Jail employee is facing charges of sexual misconduct and allowing contraband with an inmate.
Amy L. Dice, who worked as a laundry clerk at the jail and has been an employee since August 2022, was arrested after being confronted and making admissions to the allegations.
On Wednesday, staff at the jail noticed "unusual behavior" from her when she "attempted to contact an inmate while dropping off laundry in a pod."
"The inmate in question was set to be transferred to a state prison facility the following day," the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office stated in a news release. "Staff intercepted the laundry bag, and during a subsequent search, corrections deputies discovered contraband that included a love note and candy."
Jail command officials and Internal Affairs was brought into the investigation, according to the statement.
“We hold all of our employees to the highest standards of professionalism and ethical behavior, and any violation of that standard will not be tolerated,” Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell said in a statement. “We take the safety and security of our facility and the inmates entrusted to our care very seriously.”
Dice was charged with two misdemeanor counts of introduction of contraband into a detention facility along with two felony counts sexual misconduct between detention facility employees and inmates, the Sheriff's Office stated.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.