PORT CHARLOTTE -- Deputies arrested two suspects -- one a juvenile -- in connection with a burglary at a Habitat for Humanity construction site.
The juvenile suspect in the case is alleged to have kicked a K9 in the ribs when the dog bite the leg of the adult suspect.
The adult suspect was identified as 20-year-old Odilio Miranda; the juvenile suspect's age was not released.
Deputies responded at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday to a neighbor's call about the site.
They made contact with a witness, who claimed that people had been on the roof of the home and were throwing down materials to load into a truck.
"The witness then walked to the scene, where he observed two males walking from the passenger side of a pickup truck toward the entrance of the home," a CCSO press release on the arrests read.
The witness said that he asked them what they were doing; the truck immediately sped off, while other people onsite fled.
A Habitat for Humanity representative was contacted by deputies; she told them that the home had just received a shipment of supplies days prior to Hurricane Ian. Those supplies included shingles, plywood, tubs, siding and HVAC equipment.
Charlotte County deputies then contacted Indian River County Sheriff’s Office K9 deputies, who were in Charlotte County to provide assistance during the Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. A K9 search began to track suspects from the scene in the direction that the suspects ran.
IRCSO deputies later reported that the suspects were located in a nearby a wooded lot.
"After the suspects failed to obey several lawful commands from deputies to come out, their K9 was released and bit one of them," the press release read.
The suspect who the K9 bit was identified as Miranda; the juvenile began to kick the dog in the ribs until he was taken to the ground by a deputy. Both suspects were then taken into custody.
Both suspects were charged with grand theft, burglary, and resisting arrest without violence. The juvenile was also charged with causing bodily harm to a police dog.
“I have said it before and I will say it again; if you try to prey on the people of Charlotte County, you will find yourself wishing you hadn’t," Sheriff Bill Prummell said in the press release.
Prummell went on to thank the IRCSO deputies for their assistance in the arrest.
Both suspects were transported to the Charlotte County Jail; they are currently being held on an immigration detainer.
