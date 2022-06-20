laramore street photo

One person was injured in a shooting on Laramore Avenue in Port Charlotte Sunday morning, but authorities said there was no danger to the public.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY CHARLOTTE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The shooting on Laramore Avenue from Sunday morning was an accidental discharge from a juvenile, according to authorities.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office provided an update on the shooting within the 22000 block of Laramore Avenue from Father's Day.

The 21-year-old reported to have been injured in the incident is expected to survive.

“When handling a firearm, you must use extreme caution and always utilize gun safety protocols," said Sheriff Bill Prummell in the update. "I’m hopeful the individual will make a full recovery."

Laramore Avenue was temporarily blocked off before being re-opened later on Sunday. CCSO's Major Crimes Unit was part of the response.

Authorities noted that the investigation is ongoing.

