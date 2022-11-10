Hit-and-run

The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a black trunk involved in a Port Charlotte hit-and-run where an Englewood man sustained serious injuries.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

PORT CHARLOTTE — The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of a black truck that struck a pedestrian in Port Charlotte on Nov. 4.

The hit-and-run occurred at 10:34 p.m. in the McDonald's parking lot at 13418 McCall Road in Port Charlotte, according to a news release.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments