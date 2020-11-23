A machete attack in a South Venice home, followed by a long police chase into Charlotte County, led to an arrest on an attempted murder charge, according to reports released Monday.
The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Alana Gibson of Venice, reportedly crawled through the window of a co-worker’s home and attacked her husband with a machete while he was sleeping, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported. Gibson — who also had an axe, a compound bow and arrows in her pickup — “admitted to planning to kill the husband and convince the wife to run away with her,” arrest reports show.
The husband suffered lacerations, and was taken to a hospital where he was in stable condition Monday. The victims were not named in the report.
Dispatchers sent deputies to a home on Burke Road in South Venice, just after midnight Sunday for multiple reports of a residential burglary. Deputies saw a white pickup driving away and followed it. Meanwhile, other officers found a broken bedroom window and the victim inside with several lacerations to his body.
“Investigation revealed Alana Gibson, who worked with the man’s wife, forced her way into the house and attacked the victim with a machete, while he was sleeping,” the arrest reports state.
“According to witnesses, Gibson began to strangle the wife when she tried to intervene. When other residents interrupted the attack, Gibson fled from the scene and led deputies on a vehicle pursuit into Charlotte County where she was eventually apprehended.”
Gibson drove away from the home and onto Seminole Drive, then headed south on Tamiami Trail with deputies following. Deputies asked North Port Police to help, and police put down “stop sticks” on the road, which punctured all four of Gibson’s tires.
She kept going through North Port and into the Murdock area of Charlotte County where a deputy used his patrol car to make the truck spin sideways and stop. Deputies and police from multiple jurisdictions surrounded the truck, but Gibson refused to get out until a deputy grabbed her by the arm and took her to the Punta Gorda Police Department for questioning, reports show.
Gibson, of 107 Stanford Road, Venice, is charged with attempted murder, armed burglary of an occupied swelling, battery, and fleeing to elude. She was booked into the Charlotte County Jail on charges of fleeing police, but was booked Monday into the Sarasota County Correctional Facility without bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.