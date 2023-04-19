PORT CHARLOTTE — The Sunday arrest of a Clearwater woman for battery and burglary came out of a dispute over mail, according to authorities.
Dania Joseph, 33, was charged with one count each of burglary with assault or battery, battery against person aged 65 years or older, and criminal mischief.
Deputies with the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office responded around 6:58 p.m. on Sunday to a reported disturbance on Lorenzo Avenue.
The woman who had called 911 told deputies that Joseph had previously lived at her residence from July 2021 until April 1 of this year, when Joseph was "kicked out" according to the report.
Joseph had recently texted the complainant about a mail package that had been delivered to the residence and accused her of stealing it. The woman said she returned the package to the post office since Joseph no longer lived at the residence.
As the woman was returning home Sunday afternoon, she saw Joseph outside the residence with the yard hose in hand, she told deputies.
The two began arguing, and the woman returned to her car with the window down.
Then, she said, Joseph reached into the car through the open window and took her glasses off of her face.
"(The suspect) then broke her glasses, valued at $500, in half in her hands and threw the glasses at the victim, hitting the victim in the chest with the glasses," the report read.
The woman then told Joseph that she would call 911, she told deputies, and Joseph quickly left.
Deputies called Joseph, who said that she currently lives in Clearwater and could return to Charlotte County on April 20.
A warrant was issued for Joseph, who was found at a traffic stop on Kings Highway the following Monday. She was then arrested, transported to Charlotte County Jail, and released Tuesday on $35,000 total bond.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.