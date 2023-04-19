PORT CHARLOTTE — The Sunday arrest of a Clearwater woman for battery and burglary came out of a dispute over mail, according to authorities.

Dania Joseph, 33, was charged with one count each of burglary with assault or battery, battery against person aged 65 years or older, and criminal mischief.


   

