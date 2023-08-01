Juan Alberto Lozada Jr.

Juan Alberto Lozada Jr. was reported missing and hasn't been seen since July 27.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

PORT CHARLOTTE - Authorities are asking the public to help in tracking down a man who has been described as missing and endangered.

Juan Alberto Lozada Jr., 37, was reported missing by his family, according to Charlotte County Sheriff's Office. He has not been seen or spoken with anyone in his family since Thursday.


   
