A woman told deputies Richard James Hamilton laughed "hysterically" as he smashed her Chevrolet Silverado with the bucket of an excavator.

ENGLEWOOD — Charlotte County deputies arrested a man Sunday for allegedly choking a woman and then crushing her truck with an excavator.

Richard James Hamilton, 36, of Englewood was charged with one count each of false imprisonment, criminal mischief and battery by strangulation.

