CHARLOTTE HARBOR — A 44-year-old North Port man had been out of prison for about an hour Sunday night when he found himself in handcuffs again.
Authorities say Cleveland Alfonso Green exposed himself on a Greyhound bus on Interstate 75.
The victim, who was a passenger on the bus bound from Fort Myers to north Florida, told the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Green had asked to use her phone, but she said no. He then kept looking at her and what she was doing on her phone while trying to talk to her and touch her, she said.
She later saw "a weird movement out of the corner of her eye" and glanced over to see Green's pants were open, his genitals were exposed and he was touching himself while looking at her, according to an affidavit.
The victim told the bus driver, who stopped the bus on Harborview Road and notified police around 10 p.m.
Green told deputies he had just been released from Charlotte Correctional Institution at 9 p.m. and had been dropped off at a bus station to go to Tampa. Florida Department of Corrections records show Green had served a five-year sentence for selling drugs near a school.
Green at first denied the allegation and said the victim and a witness had been discussing prison sexual practices, but then he changed his story to say he had asked about the victim's phone because he was interested in buying a similar one.
Green was arrested on a charge of exposure of sexual organs and booked into the Charlotte County Jail without bond.
