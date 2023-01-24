Ryan Dale Pflaum

Ryan Dale Pflaum

PORT CHARLOTTE — A man suspected of lying to law enforcement was arrested by Charlotte County deputies last week.

Ryan Dale Pflaum, 46, was charged with one count each of perjury, making a false report, and giving false information during an investigation, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.


