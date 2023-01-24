PORT CHARLOTTE — A man suspected of lying to law enforcement was arrested by Charlotte County deputies last week.
Ryan Dale Pflaum, 46, was charged with one count each of perjury, making a false report, and giving false information during an investigation, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies initially responded to a call from Pflaum on Jan. 17, according to the arrest report, and made contact with him at his home on Harwick Street in Port Charlotte.
At the time, Pflaum alleged someone had entered his open garage and took his 2015 Dodge Ram truck.
A relative of Pflaum also spoke with deputies, and said that the truck had been found by other deputies near an intersection unattended. He then said that it was involved in a crash and that a drivers exchange form had been left at their house.
The responding deputies then conducted a neighborhood canvass and found video surveillance, according to the report. This video surveillance contradicted Pflaum's version of events, leading to more questioning.
"After further investigation, it was determined that (Pflaum) had fabricated his story in attempt to conceal the fact that he had left his residence in the Dodge Ram and left the scene after a crash occurred," the report read.
Deputies also alleged Pflaum "came up with a story to hide the fact that a crash occurred," and left the scene of that crash without contacting law enforcement.
Much of the follow-up questioning of Pflaum was redacted on the report, though the reason given for the redaction was labelled "confession."
Pflaum was transported to Charlotte County Jail and later released on $7,500 total bond. He is expected to return to court on Feb. 8.
The car crash mentioned in the arrest report is being investigated.
