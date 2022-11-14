featured Cops: Man fires gun on fishing pier during argument STAFF REPORT Nov 14, 2022 32 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kenneth Smith Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PORT CHARLOTTE — A Port Charlotte man allegedly shot twice at a man while fishing at the Port Charlotte Beach Complex on Sunday, according to authorities.Kenneth Robert Smith, 73, of the 16000 block of Edile Avenue in Port Charlotte, was charged with discharging a firearm in a public place and aggravated assault.Around 6:15 a.m. on Sunday, authorities were called for a reported shooting at the beach complex, 4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. The alleged victim and his friend were fishing on the pier, which they have done every morning for around four years, a probable cause affidavit stated.Smith was also fishing on Sunday morning on the other side of the pier, the report stated.The victim was walking up and down the pier with his fishing line when he got close to Smith.Approximately three months prior, Smith had allegedly told the victim about pulling a gun on someone trying to take his tackle box.On Sunday, when the victim approached the area where Smith was, Smith allegedly yelled profanities and said he was casting over his line.An argument ensued between the two men, a report stated.Smith allegedly said he would pull out his gun. The two then got into a physical altercation for the gun.Smith was accused of pulling out a pistol and firing two shots during the struggle.The shots went through the pier railing, missing the victim.After the shots were fired, the victim got Smith on the ground and took away the firearm, an affidavit stated.The victim's friend then put the gun in a car while waiting for authorities to arrive.According to the affidavit, Smith had an incident in 2019 where he showed a gun to a visiting nurse, whom he said was "VC."Smith is in custody on a $7,500 bond. His arraignment is Dec. 19. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Inmate gets another 20 years for smuggling heroin Cops looking for truck involved in Port Charlotte hit-and-run Bidders to present plans for racetrack Charlotte County nixes cumulative damage in '50% rule' School referendum passes test: Charlotte County Public Schools OK'd by more than 75% of the vote
