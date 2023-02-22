PORT CHARLOTTE – A man is in Charlotte County jail after allegedly running a stop sign, having a suspended license and having cocaine and a felonious amount of fentanyl.
Zachary Laflair, 34, was driving a BMW on Friday when a Charlotte County Sheriff's deputy witnessed him fail to stop at Delake Avenue and Yorkshire Street near Murdock. Laflair was pulled over but did not have his driver's license "stating that he did not have it on him."
Law enforcement stated it knew better.
"The deputy was familiar with Laflair and knew that his license was suspended, at which time he informed the driver that he would be placed under arrest for knowingly driving with a suspended license," Charlotte County Sheriff's Office stated in a news release. "As the deputy searched Laflair’s person, he located a baggie in his front pocket that contained 14.2 g of a white, powdery substance. This substance tested positive for cocaine. The total weight of this substance is more than (three-times) the amount to constitute a fentanyl trafficking charge."
Officers searched the BMW, finding a small amount of marijuana and a large amount of cash.
"The majority of the money appeared to be bundled in $1,000 increments exceeding $15,000," it stated.
Laflair was taken to Charlotte County Jail, charged with:
• Trafficking fentanyl
• Possession of cocaine
• Manufacture/deliver drug paraphernalia
• Possession of marijuana less than 20g
• Knowingly driving with suspended license
He is being held on $525,000 bond, according to the Sheriff's Office.
“It’s really simple – take your poison and get out of Charlotte County," Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell stated in the news release. "It isn’t if we’ll find you, it’s when we’ll find you. I promise, you will not enjoy the stay at Airport (Road).”
