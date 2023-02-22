Zachary Laflair

Zachary Laflair

 PHOTO PROVIDED/CHARLOTTE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

PORT CHARLOTTE –  A man is in Charlotte County jail after allegedly running a stop sign, having a suspended license and having cocaine and a felonious amount of fentanyl. 

Zachary Laflair, 34, was driving a BMW on Friday when a Charlotte County Sheriff's deputy witnessed him fail to stop at Delake Avenue and Yorkshire Street near Murdock. Laflair was pulled over but did not have his driver's license "stating that he did not have it on him."


