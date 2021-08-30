PORT CHARLOTTE — A homeless man has been arrested for exposing himself at a business more than a year ago, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
CCSO detectives executed the arrest warrant Friday for Don Christopher Shane Frazier, 40, for allegedly exposing himself to a woman employed at Big C Restoration & Roofing on June 22, 2020 in Port Charlotte.
Detectives responded to Big C Restoration that day around 1 p.m. where the victim said Frazier had entered her office, unzipped his pants and exposed his genitals.
She said Frazier was calm at first but then started pacing back and forth next to her desk and then walked to the office door and locked it.
The victim said Frazier had his hand in his front pocket and was touching himself in front of her.
She said he then zipped up his pants and went to the printer only to expose himself again.
Soon after, a co-worker of the victim was able to force the office door open and walked in to speak with her. At that time, Frazier left the building.
Frazier was charged with exposure of sexual organs and false imprisonment, and is being held at Charlotte County Jail with a $15,000 bond.
Frazier was also arrested June 30, 2020, for exposing himself and trespassing at Basia’s (Gribble’s) Food Mart on El Jobean Road in Port Charlotte.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.