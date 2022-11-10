CAPE CORAL - A suspect has been arrested in a fraud case with victims across Southwest Florida, including Charlotte County.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement alleged the man arrested Tuesday had stolen hundreds of thousands of dollars from at least 20 people, including victims in Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties.
Ludovic Laroche, 54, of Cape Coral, was charged with racketeering, embezzlement, sale of unregistered securities, and violation of the Florida Securities and Investor Protection Act.
Laroche was first investigated by FDLE in 2020, after a complaint was filed against him; according to a news release, FDLE partnered with the Office of Financial Regulation to pursue the investigation.
He is being held in Lee County Jail.
Authorities allege that Laroche made presentations for investment offers at several Haitian Christian church congregations in Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties.
The news release described one alleged scheme, where Laroche allegedly sought investment from a dozen individuals into a house-flipping business.
"He promised 10 percent interest annually on the investment, but agents say he never bought houses to flip," the news release read.
Over eight years, Laroche allegedly purchased five properties and sold four of them. He collected more than $672,000 from the victims, but only repaid $93,500 to them.
In another scheme, Laroche allegedly enticed his victims to invest in "Houdini Taxi Apps, LLC" — a taxi service he claimed to own that was developing a cellphone ride share application.
FDLE alleged the suspect never owned any taxis and the described phone app was never made available to the public.
Laroche is also accused by law enforcement of getting his neighbor to provide him with $15,000 to invest in a car company, only for him to never purchase the stock.
"The investigation is ongoing and FDLE agents say there could be additional victims," the press release read.
Anyone with information about this Laroche or his alleged activities is asked to contact the FDLE office in Fort Myers at 800-407-4880.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.