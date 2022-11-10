Ludovic Laroche

Ludovic Laroche

CAPE CORAL - A suspect has been arrested in a fraud case with victims across Southwest Florida, including Charlotte County.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement alleged the man arrested Tuesday had stolen hundreds of thousands of dollars from at least 20 people, including victims in Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties.


