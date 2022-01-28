PORT CHARLOTTE - A man was arrested on Thursday for showing a photo of his genitals to a teen.
Jonathan R. Thacker, 25, of Punta Gorda, was charged by Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office with one count of distributing obscene material to a minor.
“This type of inappropriate and disgusting behavior is not tolerated here. We must protect our children,” Sheriff Bill Prummell said in a news release on the arrest.
Authorities alleged that Thacker’s act took place on Jan. 14 at the Kings Highway Walmart.
According to the news release, video footage from the store shows Thacker observing a teenager before stepping into a restroom. He then emerges from the restroom with the photo on his phone, and places the phone on a shelf next to the teenager.
The teen attempted to maintain distance from Thacker and call over her mother, according to the release. He allegedly then faced the screen with the photo directly at the teen, while pretending to look at merchandise.
Thacker exited the store once the teenager moved further away from him.
After his arrest on Thursday, Thacker was transported to the Charlotte County Jail. He was released on a total bond of $15,000; his next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 28. A no contact order has been issued.
