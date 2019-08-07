A Port Charlotte man was arrested Monday for allegedly robbing a woman after telling her she had a flat tire in the parking lot of Ollie's at Schoolhouse Square, 4300 Kings Highway.
The victim told law enforcement she put her purchases in the back seat of her car, got into the driver's seat, and started the vehicle when an unknown man approached. She rolled down her window, and he told her one of her back tires was flat, according to an arrest affidavit.
He then opened her door and allegedly told her to give him her keys, purse and phone. When she refused, he reached in and grabbed her purse, according to the report. She attempted to fight back, and he punched her in the right side of her face a few times, the affidavit stated.
Two witnesses saw the disturbance and one took photos of the vehicle the suspect drove away in. Cops looked up the license plate to find the vehicle was registered to Ricky E. Nelson, 57, of the 25300 block of Rampart Boulevard.
Another deputy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and Nelson was told he needed to speak with a deputy at the office concerning an investigation. He agreed to be transported but began to complain of a medical condition, so he was taken to Bayfront Health Port Charlotte for treatment.
After getting a search warrant, deputies found the victim's property in Nelson's car. When he was released from the hospital, he was arrested and charged with burglary of an occupied conveyance and robbery with no firearm or weapon. His bond at the Charlotte County Jail was set at $50,000.
