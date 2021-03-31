NORTH PORT — A North Port man is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of a woman in his home, police reported Wednesday.
Clinton Dale Pittman, 38, of 2276 Yancy St., shot the woman in her head, and then "staged" the crime scene to make it look like a suicide, according to an arrest report released Wednesday by the North Port Police Department.
North Port Chief Todd Garrison said investigators discovered at least one gun inside the house, and it's possible there was a child in the home.
"There is still a lot that we have to go through to decipher," Garrison said. "It's early on, and we are still looking for more information to connect the dots."
Police did not release the identity of the victim or specify the relationship between her and Pittman.
Police were called to the home Tuesday morning for a possible suicide attempt. Upon arrival officers and emergency workers found a woman on the floor with life-threatening wounds.
She had a gunshot wound to the left side of her head and an AR-15 rifle in her left hand, the report states. Emergency medical workers determined she still had a pulse.
She was flown by helicopter to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Police interviewed Pittman, who lives at the home. They also watched a video taken from the home that shows Pittman walking outside and tossing a pistol into the woods near the home. Police later found the pistol.
They also learned that the victim was right-handed. They showed Pittman the video and asked him about it. His answers to police investigators were redacted from the report.
"Clinton Pittman was the only adult in the residence with access to a firearm," the report states. "Clinton Pittman is believed to have shot the victim … in the left side of her head ... Clinton Pittman is also believed to have staged the scene to where it would show that (redacted) had committed suicide by placing the AR-15 short-barrel in her left hand."
Pittman, a convicted felon, was also in possession of a firearm and ammunition, the report states. He was charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, tampering with evidence and second-degree murder.
Crime scene investigators were at the three-bedroom, two-bath home processing more evidence on Wednesday afternoon. Vacant lots exist on each side of the house.
City of North Port Public Information Officer Josh Taylor said, "Through the course of the investigation, detectives were able to determine that this was not a self-inflicted incident. Pittman is familiar with the victim, and this was not a random act of violence. There is no threat to the nearby community."
Pittman was held at the Sarasota County Jail without bond Wednesday. No arraignment date has been set.
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.